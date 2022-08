U.S. officials believe that Russia is working on fabricating evidence regarding the attack on the colony in Olenivka, where Ukrainian prisoners of war were held.

As Yevropeiska Pravda online media writes, this was reported to the AP agency by an American official familiar with intelligence data.

According to him, U.S. intelligence officials have determined that Russia is trying to plant false evidence to blame Ukrainian troops for the July 29 attack in Olenivka, which killed 53 people and injured dozens.

The leadership of the Verkhovna Rada will call on the world to recognize the Russian Federation as a terrorist state after the tragedy in Olenivka.

Russia claims that the Ukrainian military used U.S.-supplied rocket launchers to shell Olenivka. The Ukrainian military denied any rocket or artillery strikes on Olenivka.

The official, who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity, said classified intelligence showed the Russians could even plant munitions from the HIMARS as evidence that the systems provided by the United States to Ukraine were allegedly used in the attack.

Russia is believed to be taking such measures because it expects independent investigators and journalists to eventually gain access to Olenivka, the official added.

Earlier on Wednesday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced the creation of a fact-finding mission in response to requests from Russia and Ukraine to investigate the killing Ukrainian prisoners of war in the colony in Olenivka. He told reporters that he did not have the authority to conduct criminal investigations, but he did have the authority to conduct fact-finding missions.

It will be recalled that on July 29, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that Russian troops had deliberately struck the territory of the colony in Olenivka and blamed the Armed Forces of Ukraine of this.

According to the statement of the so-called Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) militants, at least 50 prisoners of war died as a result of the incident, and more than 75 people were injured.

According to the information of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the explosion in the colony was carried out by mercenaries of the Russian private military company Wagner on the order of its owner Yevhen Pryhozhyn.

Meanwhile, the Defense Intelligence believes that the occupiers killed Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Olenivka colony in order to hide evidence of torture for the Hague Tribunal. In particular, Ukrainian soldiers were tortured by representatives of the Russia's Wagner group and the FSB of the Russian Federation.