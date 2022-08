The Russians agreed to return the bodies of prisoners of war killed in the explosion in Olenivka, but "after the investigation is completed."

This was announced by the Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubynets on the air of the telethon.

"We received a signal that they are ready to return the bodies of our heroes, but the wording is "after the completion of the investigation." We have not yet received an answer to clarify how long the investigation will take, but we are waiting," Lubynets said.

The Ombudsman noted that as of August 1, Russia has not yet granted access to representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross to the place where Ukrainian prisoners were killed, despite the statements of the Russian side about allegedly providing access to representatives of the ICRC and the UN monitoring mission.

The Ombudsman also stated that the UN does not respond to the requests of the Ukrainian side regarding the explosion in Olenivka colony.

"We have communication with the ICRC, regarding the UN we have a worse situation. I send letters, requests. I did it on the first day immediately after the tragedy. I personally did not receive any signal, even an unofficial one. I can publicly confirm this," he said.

Last Sunday, July 31, Russia did not allow representatives of the ICRC to the colony in Olenivka, although it initially invited them to visit the place of death of Ukrainian prisoners of war.

It will be recalled that on July 29, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that Russian troops had deliberately struck the territory of the colony in Olenivka and blamed the Armed Forces of Ukraine for this.

According to the statement of the so-called "DPR" militants, at least 50 prisoners of war were killed as a result of the incident, and more than 75 people were injured.

According to the information of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the explosion in the colony was carried out by mercenaries of the Russian private military company Wagner on the order of its owner Yevhen Prigozhin.

We also wrote that the Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine issued a joint appeal to the UN and the ICRC calling on them to send an inspection mission to Olenivka.

Meanwhile, the Prosecutor General of Ukraine reported that the premises of the colony in Olenivka, where Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed, were not destroyed by ordinary rockets, but by thermobaric weapons.