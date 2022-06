Putin Still Wants To Seize Most Of Ukraine - U.S. Intelligence Chief

Avril Haines, Director of National Intelligence of the United States, believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin still wants to seize as much of Ukraine as possible.

She made the corresponding statement during a conference of the U.S. Department of Commerce, Reuters reports.

"We continue to be in a position where we look at President Putin and we think he has effectively the same political goals that we had previously, which is to say that he wants to take most of Ukraine," Haines said.

According to her, the U.S. intelligence agencies currently see three scenarios for the development of events in Ukraine. The first, most likely, is a "grinding conflict" scenario, with Russian troops making partial gains but no breakthrough to the Russian president's goal.

The second scenario provides for a major breakthrough of Russian troops, and the third one - Ukraine's stabilization of the frontlines and the success of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the southern part of the country.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 17, during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Ukraine historically owns the territory of three regions.

We also reported that the U.S. Department of Defense believes that due to the resistance of Ukraine, Putin had to narrow his goals in the war, but he nevertheless still wants a complete capture of the country.

And at the end of May, the Russian media reported that the Kremlin again began to discuss a second assault on Kyiv.