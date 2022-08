The enemy is advancing in the direction of Bakhmut, hostilities continue.

The enemy also tried to conduct reconnaissance of the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the direction of Yakovlivka, but the enemy's reconnaissance group was neutralized.

This is stated in the message of the General Staff of the AFU.

In the Volyn and Polisskyi directions in the border areas with our state, the additional deployment of electronic warfare complexes by the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus is noted.

In the Siversk region, the enemy continues to hold separate units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in the border areas of the Bryansk and Kursk oblast. Conducted artillery fire near Pavlivka, Sumy region.

In the Kharkiv direction, the occupiers shelled the areas of the settlements of Novomykolayivka, Prudianka, Nove, Dementiyivka, Borshcheva, Ruska Lozova, Ruski Tyshky, Petrivka, Bazaliyivka, Korobochkine, Stara Hnylytsia, Ivanivka using tanks, barrel artillery and MLRSes, and also carried out an airstrike near Mospanove.

In the Sloviyansk direction, the enemy inflicted fire damage near Chepil, Protopopivka, Hrushuvakha, Husarivka, Dibrivne, Mazanivka, Krasnopillia, Dolyna, and Barvenkove. With the forces of the reconnaissance group, he tried to clarify the location of the positions of our troops in the direction of Mazanivka, but was unsuccessful, the group withdrew.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Russian troops did not conduct active operations. Shelling was carried out from barrel, rocket artillery and tank weapons near Siversk, Serebrianka, Hryhorivka, Verkhniokamiyanske, Zvanivka, Ivano-Dariyivka, and Spirne.

In the Bakhmut direction, shelling was recorded near Berestove, Soledar, Bakhmut, Kostyantynivka, Vesela Dolyna, Zaitseve, Vershyna, Kodema, Semyhiriya, and Travneve. An airstrike was also carried out near Kodema.

In the Avdiyivka direction, the occupiers shelled the areas of the settlements of Novokalynove, Novoselivka, Avdiivka, Netailove, Pisky, and Krasnohorivka. Assault actions were also carried out in the direction of Pisky, but they were not successful.

On the Novopavlovsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, it is shelling the areas of Mariyinka, Novomykhailivka, Pavlivka, Shevchenko, Novosilka, Novopil, Malynivka, Zavarne, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, and Kamiyanske settlements with barrel artillery and MLRSes. The occupiers also carried out airstrikes in the vicinity of Mariyinka, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Shcherbaky, Mali Shcherbaky, and Novoandriyivka. Enemy troops are regrouping in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

In the Pivdennyi Buh direction, the occupiers shelled the districts of Myroliubivka, Novovoznesensk, Vysokopillia, Mykolayiv, and more than 25 settlements with barrel artillery, MLRSes, and tanks, and also carried out an airstrike not far from Olhyne. The strengthening of the grouping of troops in the Kryvyi Rih direction by the enemy is noted.

In addition, the active engagement of aviation by the enemy to control the surface and air situation in the northwestern part of the Black Sea area is recorded.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, Russian troops tried to advance near Sloviyansk and Bakhmut in Donetsk region, suffered losses and were forced to retreat.

As earlier reported, the occupying forces shelled more than 20 settlements in Donetsk region last day.