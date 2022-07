New Satellite Images Show What Colony In Olenivka Looked Like Before And After Russia’s Crime

Satellite images of Maxar show that the prison barrack building, where Ukrainian prisoners of war were located, was blown up from the inside, and not destroyed by a missile, as the Kremlin claims.

The photo was published by the journalist of the American edition of BuzzFeed News Christopher Miller.

New sat images of Olenivka prison in Russia-occupied Donetsk region of Ukraine where at least 50 Ukrainian POWs were killed in an attack that Kyiv says — and preliminary evidence suggests — Russian forces carried out. Before, pics 1 & 3: July 27. After, 2 & 4: July 30. 📸 @Maxar pic.twitter.com/7YoUndf22j

— Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) July 30, 2022

The journalist published clear pictures of July 27 and 30. That is, before and after the tragedy. They show a barrack where about 50 Ukrainian soldiers were killed. In the later photo, it can be seen that the tin roof of the barrack seemed to be torn from the explosion from the inside. A missile allegedly fired by the AFU from the HIMARS would have caused completely different destruction.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Azov is finding out the names of the performers and organizers of the shelling of the colony with Ukrainian prisoners of war in Olenivka.

Azov announced a hunt for those involved in the shelling of a colony with Ukrainian prisoners of war in Olenivka.

Russian troops launched a targeted deliberate strike on the place of detention of captured servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This happened on the territory of the penal colony in Olenivka, Donetsk region. According to the statements of the militants of the so-called "DPR," more than 50 people were killed, another 75 were wounded.