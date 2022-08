Zelenskyy Urges Stoltenberg To Give Heavy Weapons As Soon As Possible For Ukraine's Counteroffensive

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a telephone conversation with the Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) Jens Stoltenberg, in which he stressed the need for Ukraine to quickly receive more heavy weapons from NATO countries for a successful transition to a further counteroffensive. This was reported by the official Internet website of the head of state on Tuesday, August 2.

"The President of Ukraine separately informed Jens Stoltenberg about the situation on the battlefield and the need for Ukraine to quickly receive more heavy weapons from NATO countries to successfully repulse Russian attacks and proceed to a further counteroffensive," the statement said.

Zelenskyy also stressed the importance of receiving non-lethal military assistance from the Alliance as soon as possible within the framework of the comprehensive package approved at the NATO Madrid Summit. The President emphasized the importance of ensuring the full financing for this assistance.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 27, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov said that the Ukrainian military could strike at military facilities in Russia, from where shelling of Ukraine is held.

On July 10, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ordered the military to de-occupy coastal areas in the south.

On June 19, Stoltenberg said that the war in Ukraine could drag on for years.