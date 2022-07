Coming Weeks Will Be Turning Point At Front, War Outcome Will Be Resolved Within 2 Months - Forbes

The counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is likely to take place in August. Before that, Ukraine needs to get all the planned armored vehicles and conduct coordination of its forces. It is reported by Forbes.

It is noted that the coming weeks may become turning points at the front, and the future of the war will depend on how the events develop in July - August.

Unlike the Ukrainian positions, which after the retreat from Lysychansk have wide flanks and an open rear, Russian troops have many vulnerable places.

So, on the right bank of the Dnieper River, in Kherson region there are about 15,000 Russian soldiers, whose support depends on two bridges (Antonivskyi Road Bridge and Antonivskyi Railway Bridge) and the dam of the Kakhovska Hydroelectric Power Plant.

The destruction of crossings across the Dnieper significantly complicates the further possible advance of the Armed Forces to the right bank, so, most likely, the command of the Armed Forces will choose the tactics of fire attacks on these bridges.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 18, the losses of personnel of Russian troops increased by 100 to 38,550 killed, equipment - by 4 tanks and 6 armored fighting vehicles.

Earlier in the media there was information that the Russian Federation continues to engage for its offensive in the Donbas nominally six separate armies, but faces a serious shortage of personnel.