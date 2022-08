The Ukrainian counter-operation against Russian occupiers will be based on demoralization, defragmentation and depopulation. This is stated in the message of the adviser to the head of the Office of the President Mykhailo Podoliak on Twitter on Monday, August 1.

Podoliak told what the liberation of Ukrainian land against the Russian invaders will consist in and what methods will be used during it.

“The effective counter-operation scenario is based on three D's:

Demoralization - the elimination of key collaborators in the occupied territories. Defragmentation - strikes on warehouses, fuel bases, operational headquarters. Depopulation - the maximum losses of the enemy in manpower," wrote the adviser to the head of the President’s Office.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 28, Mykhailo Podoliak said that the return of Kherson to Ukrainian control would entail a strong demoralization effect on the Russians.

On July 26, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine should be liberated from Russian occupation within 3-6 weeks.

On July 19, Natalia Humeniuk, head of the joint coordination press center of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were continuing the counteroffensive in Kherson region.