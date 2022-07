The first 8 AHS Krab self-propelled howitzers, produced by Poland as part of an intergovernmental agreement with Ukraine on the supply of weapons, are ready to be sent to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported by the Polish online publication Polskieradio24.

"8 howitzers from the contract signed in June with Ukraine are ready for transfer to the recipient. According to the Radio Information Agency, the equipment expects to complete the latest formalities and will be transported to Ukraine," the report said.

According to Polskieradio24, the next training of soldiers of the Ukrainian army, who will work with the howitzers, is being completed in Poland.

The contract worth more than PLN 3 billion provides for the production by Huta Stalowa Wola of about 60 AHS Krab and additional vehicles for Ukrainian artillery.

The publication recalled that the first 18 Krab howitzers were delivered from Poland to Ukraine as part of military support in May. This equipment was donated from the funds of the Polish army.

