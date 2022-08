Germany blocks the provision of EUR 8 billion of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine from the European Union.

Deputy Head of the Office of the President Ihor Zhovkva announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He called it positive news that Ukraine received EUR 1 billion out of EUR 9 billion of macro-financial assistance, which the European Union decided to allocate to Ukraine.

"We expect to receive another EUR 8 billion. Unfortunately, certain states of the European Union, in particular Germany, are blocking consideration of this issue so far and the President of Ukraine is actively negotiating with his partners," Zhovkva said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked French President Emmanuel Macron to help Ukraine unblock the provision of macro-financial assistance, which has slowed down in Europe.

On August 1, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the European Union sent EUR 1 billion of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine, the first part of it in the amount of EUR 500 million has already been credited to the account of the National Bank, the receipt of the second tranche is expected on August 2.

The Prime Minister noted that the EUR 1 billion is part of a large package of support for Ukraine in overcoming the financial consequences of the war totaling EUR 9 billion.

These funds will help in financing priority budget needs.