Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that German MARS II multiple launch rocket systems arrived in Ukraine. The head of the defense department wrote about this on his Twitter.

"The third brother in the Long Hand family arrived in Ukraine - MARS II MLRS from Germany. Thanks to Germany and personally to my colleague Defense Minister Christina Lambrecht for these systems," Reznikov wrote.

The MARS II MLRS is a licensed copy of the American М270 MLRS, upgraded for the needs of the German Army at Krauss-Maffei-Wegmann plants.

The launcher has 12 fiberglass guides for missiles, in two disposable boxes there are six missiles. All 12 missiles can be fired in 60 seconds.

Recall, on July 15, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that American М270 MLRS systems arrived in Ukraine.

And on July 29, the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi published a video of the work of the М270 MLRS on the Russian troops.

We also wrote that on June 23, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov announced the arrival of American М142 HIMARS complexes in Ukraine.