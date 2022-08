EU Candidate Status and European Commission Recommendations. What Ukraine Managed to Do over Month

Deputy Head of the Office of the President Ihor Zhovkva has said what recommendations of the European Commission Ukraine managed to implement a month after being granted the status of a candidate for membership of the European Union.

He told about this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On June 23, Ukraine received the status of a candidate for EU membership.

The corresponding decision was made by the European Council at a summit in Brussels.

Before being granted the status of a candidate for EU membership, Ukraine was put forward a number of requirements, after which the state can raise the issue of starting negotiations on joining the European Union.

Since then, a little more than a month has passed, but Ukraine has already managed to do something.

"During this month, Ukraine has already done a significant part of the work to implement the seven recommendations of the European Commission," Zhovkva said.

So, according to him, in Ukraine they managed to appoint the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office; establish a competition commission for the selection of members of the High Council of Justice; complete the media bill in accordance with EU directives; prepare a bill on national minorities; put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council on the formation of a register of oligarchs.

"The task of Ukraine is to fully implement all seven recommendations by the end of this year," the Deputy Head of the Office of the President emphasized.

However, according to him, the implementation of these recommendations is not the only requirement that will bring Ukraine closer to EU membership.

The Office of the President notes that Ukraine should implement all EU directives into the legislation of Ukraine, implement EU regulations in the sphere of the economy and generally introduce the European way of life in all spheres of public life of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine determined one of its main tasks to adapt the legislation of Ukraine to the provisions of the law of the European Union.

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna said that Ukraine expects to fulfill the recommendations of the European Commission on granting the status of a candidate for EU membership by the end of 2022.