The European Union has allocated another EUR 500 million of military assistance for Ukraine.

The head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak announced this on his Telegram channel, and the President of the European Council Charles Michel announced this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Europe continues delivering for peace and defence of our values. I welcome the EU Council's political agreement on the fifth tranche to Ukraine under the European Peace Facility,” Charles Michel wrote.

According to Yermak, the tranche amount is another EUR 500 million. In total, the EU support for military equipment for the Armed Forces of Ukraine now amounts to EUR 2.5 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the EU approved EUR 1 billion of macro-financial assistance for Ukraine.

Prior to this, the European Council, following a summit in Brussels (Belgium), decided to allocate macro-financial assistance to Ukraine in the amount of up to EUR 9 billion. Later, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the European Commission offered to allocate EUR 1 billion in emergency macro-financial assistance to Ukraine. EU countries have prepared such a reserve option after the European Commission failed to obtain German consent for a package providing EUR 8.8 billion of credit.