Ukraine will receive EUR 1 billion as macro-financial assistance from EU.

This is stated in the notification of the Ministry of Finance, reports Ukrainian News Agency.

On July 19, the Minister of Finance of Ukraine Serhii Marchenko signed the Memorandum of Understanding between Ukraine and the EU and the corresponding Credit Agreement for receiving exceptional macro-financial assistance from the EU in the amount of EUR 1 billion.

It is expected that on the basis of the signed contracts, Ukraine will be able to receive loan funds in the form of a preferential long-term EU loan at the end of July.

Funds from EU macro-financial assistance will be directed to financing the priority budgetary needs of the state budget.

On July 1, 2022, the European Commission announced a decision to allocate additional financial support resources to Ukraine by providing exceptional EU macro-financial assistance in the amount of EUR 1 billion.

Subsequently, the European Parliament and the Council of the European Union supported this decision.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, at the end of June, the state budget of Ukraine received a grant from the United States in the amount of USD 1.3 billion.

At the beginning of July, the state budget of Ukraine received a grant from Germany in the amount of EUR 1 billion.

On July 12, Ukraine received USD 1.7 billion in grant aid from the Single Donor Trust Fund created by the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), the International Development Association (IDA) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).