Occupiers conduct missile attack on one of communities in Vyshhorod district of Kyiv region this morning

This morning, Russian occupiers conducted a missile attack on one of the communities of the Vyshhorod district of Kyiv region.

Oleksii Kuleba, the head of Kyiv Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram.

So, Kuleba reported that an infrastructure facility was attacked. Information about the victims is currently being clarified. All emergency services are already on site.

"I urge you again, do not ignore the alarm signals - go down to a shelter. The war continues, the enemy continues to insidiously conduct missile attacks," Kuleba emphasized.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, Russian troops launched an offensive in the Donetsk direction from Mariyinka to Avdiyivka.

On July 27, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled the Russian offensive in three directions in the east.

On July 26, the spokesman of the Air Force of the AFU, Yurii Ihnat, said that the AFU know the location of all Russian air defense systems in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

At the same time, the loss of personnel of the Russian troops on July 26 increased by 200 to 40,070, also the Ukrainian military last day destroyed 1 helicopter, 12 armored combat vehicles, and 4 drones.