Only way out in Putin's gas war against Europe is to strike back – Kuleba

Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba called Russia's gas war against Europe a continuation of the war against Ukraine and called on the EU to retaliate.

The minister has written this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Putin's gas war against Europe is a direct extension of his war against Ukraine. Wherever he can do damage, he will do it. He will use any dependence of Europe on Russia to destroy the normal life of every European family. The only way is to strike at the answer and get rid of any addiction," Kuleba wrote.