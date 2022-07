After the strike of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Antonivskyi Bridge, the Russian military plans to build a pontoon crossing. They began to survey several sections of the Dnieper River.

The first deputy chairman of the Kherson Regional Council Yurii Sobolevskyi announced this.

As Sobolevskyi noted, the occupiers cannot find the design documentation of the Antonivskyi Bridge in Moscow archives, in connection with which they cannot prepare a plan for restoration work as soon as possible.

"But most importantly, it has already clear to the most ideological orcs that they are on foreign land, where they are not welcome at all," writes the first deputy chairman of the Regional Council.

Recall that the Ukrainian defenders struck the Antonivskyi bridge on Tuesday, July 19.

In addition, British intelligence noted that the bridge remains usable, but it is a key vulnerable place for Russian forces.

The intelligence believes that control over the crossings across the Dnieper will be a key factor as a result of hostilities in Kherson region.

Sobolevskyi also reported that the Russian occupiers invited specialists from the annexed Crimea to repair the Antonivskyi Bridge.