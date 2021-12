161 chemical elements have been identified in the Dnieper that pollute the river.

The head of the State Ecological Inspectorate of the Capital District Pavlo Ivanov announced this at a press conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In accordance with the latest audit of the Accounting Chamber of Ukraine, there are more than 161 chemical elements in the main artery of our country - the Dnieper River, which pollute our river. These are synthetic compounds and metals, even pharmaceuticals, pesticides, agrochemicals and a fairly large list of chemical elements," he said.

He noted that 90% of treatment facilities at enterprises are worn out and require modernization, since they cannot filter harmful impurities, which then enter water resources.

Ivanov noted that this situation is not only in Kyiv, but also in other cities.

According to forecasts of scientists from the National Academy of Sciences, the Dnieper River over the next 300 years may turn into a "desert".

He added that the State Ecological Inspectorate has strengthened control over the state of water bodies.

"This year, 38 economic entities were checked, which are the main polluters of water resources in the capital region. Of these, 24 are water utilities," he said.

In 2021, at many enterprises, which were checked by the State Ecological Inspectorate of the Capital District, the fact of unauthorized use of water resources was established.

"To these enterprises losses were calculated, which amounted to more than UAH 40 million," Ivanov added.

Andrii Vahin, Deputy Head of the State Ecological Inspection of the Capital District, noted that the main polluter of natural resources is the Kyivvodokanal utility company.

During the year, it dumps about 300 million cubic meters into the Dnieper of return water containing pollutants.

He said that during the inspections of Kyivvodokanal, violations were found and losses were calculated at UAH 25.5 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November, sunflowerseed oil was bottled in the water area of ​​the Dnieper-Bug estuary due to a pipeline break.

