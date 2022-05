Russian troops again tried to cross the Siverskyi Donets River in the east of Ukraine, Ukrainian artillery destroyed a pontoon crossing and a Russian tank, which at that time was trying to move to the other side of the Siverskyi Donets.

The State Border Guard Service has announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The department said that the Russian army was going to transport about a dozen units of armored vehicles across the river, but the pontoon crossing and the tank on it were destroyed by fire from Ukrainian gunners.

"Our artillery generously poured to the enemy, who lost several pieces of equipment and several dozen personnel," the State Border Guard Service said.

After that, enemy tanks, armored personnel carriers and infantry tried to escape, but a drone of Ukrainian border guards came to the aid of artillery, and discovered the Russian troops. As a result, the Russians lost several pieces of equipment and several dozen personnel.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 10, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai said that the Ukrainian military defeated the invaders, who made a pontoon crossing over the Siverskyi Donets and crossed the river in the area of ​ ​ the village of Bilohorivka.

On May 11, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had thwarted the plans of the Russian Federation to lightning-fast capture of large cities and forced the enemy to focus on one direction.

On May 12, the Armed Forces of Ukraine defeated a battalion-tactical group of Russian invaders near the village of Bilohorivka, Severodonetsk district, Luhansk region.