After Antonivskyi Bridge Explosion, Occupiers May Be Left Without Ways To Retreat From Kherson

The strike of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Antonivskyi Bridge in Kherson region made life difficult for the invaders. They may even be left without supplies and ways to retreat.

The first deputy chairman of the Kherson Regional Council Yurii Sobolevskyi announced this on Telegram.

In addition, according to the official, is now better not to use the bridge.

"The reality is that orcs and those who sympathize with them in Kherson may soon find themselves without supplies and ways of organized retreat. Those our citizens who rushed to register for a Russian passport also thought. The AFU are close, friends," Sobolevskyi recalled.

Recall that the Ukrainian defenders struck the Antonivskyi bridge on Tuesday, July 19.

In addition, British intelligence noted that the bridge remains usable, but it is a key vulnerable place for Russian forces.

The intelligence believes that control over the crossings across the Dnieper will be a key factor as a result of hostilities in Kherson region.

Also, according to Ukrainian intelligence, the Russians mine Kherson region with old Soviet mines and get themselves blown up on them.