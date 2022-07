Kyiv Approves Procedure For Free Provision Of Capital Population With Goods On Coupons In Case Of City Battles

The Kyiv City Military Administration has approved the procedure for free provision of long-term food products to the population of Kyiv and their issuance for the period of martial law.

This is stated in order No. 583 of July 21, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The procedure defines the mechanism of free supply of food products to the population of Kyiv if active hostilities take place on its territory and there is no opportunity to buy food products due to such actions, temporary occupation or encirclement (blocking).

According to the procedure, the Humanitarian Center of Kyiv provides free provision of food products to the population of the city, as well as the formation of lists and volume of food products, the transfer of food products to district administrations, packaging, storage and delivery of food products to points of issue to the population.

District administrations determine the points of issue.

Food products issued to the population in accordance with this procedure, as well as packaging goods, are subject to decommissioning by the Kyiv Military Administration on the basis of the decision of a commission.

Free issuance of food products is carried out on the basis of a written application of a person or his or her representative and subject to presentation in the centers of administrative services of a passport of a citizen of Ukraine (for foreigners and stateless persons - a document certifying an identity and confirming a special status), an identification code, a certificate of registration of an internally displaced person, and an authorized person - a document confirming his or her authority.

Free supply of food products is carried out on the basis of the coupon issued on application.

The issue of products is carried out by social protection bodies, territorial centers for social services of citizens, social services centers for families, children and youth of district administrations in the city.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June, the head of the National Police Ihor Klymenko said that the National Police was ready for a possible repeated attempt to attack of Russian troops on Kyiv.

Earlier it was reported that new defensive lines are being intensively arranged near Kyiv in the event of a possible re-offensive by the Russian army.