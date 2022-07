The Russian military, after a full-scale invasion of Ukraine and Kyiv region in particular, withdrew from the capital allegedly in order to create conditions for negotiations. This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin, RIA Novosti reports.

So, Putin said that Ukraine allegedly did not fulfill the Istanbul agreements, but he did not specify which.

"In order to create these conditions (for negotiations), our troops withdrew from the center of Ukraine, from Kyiv. The Kyiv authorities refused to implement these agreements, although they were practically achieved. Therefore, the final result depends, of course, not on the intermediaries, but on the desire of the parties to fulfill the agreements reached. We see today that the Kyiv authorities do not have such a desire," Putin said.

According to him, since the Ukrainian authorities allegedly do not want to comply with obligations, he is not going to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to media reports, Putin came to Iran to negotiate the supply of Iranian drones.

Meanwhile, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine predicts that Putin will not declare war on Ukraine or mobilization in the Russian Federation.