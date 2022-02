In Case Of Invasion It Is Necessary To Stock Up On Primus Stoves, Flashlights, Food And Water Supplies - Inter

The Ministry of Internal Affairs recommends that Ukrainians, in case of a military invasion, stock up on a primus stove, flashlights with batteries, candles or gas lamps, and prepare supplies of food and water.

This is stated in the recommendations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs on the actions of the civilian population in emergency situations of a military nature.

Besides, according to the list of recommendations, it is necessary to apply protective strips on windows, if possible, equip a shelter in the basement, protecting it with sandbags.

It is also necessary to complete the home first aid kit with first aid supplies, buy fire extinguishers or other primary fire extinguishing equipment.

At the ready should be the necessary things or documents for evacuation to shelters.

Nearby it is worth keeping a personal vehicle with a supply of fuel.

It is worth considering the issue of heating housing in the event of a shutdown of central heating.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that the subway would become the main bomb shelter in Kyiv in the case of a Russian attack.

The State Emergency Service reports that it is forbidden to bring animals into bomb shelters and does not specify how to deal with them in this case.