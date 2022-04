The Kyiv City Military Administration is preparing for a possible repeated attempt by the Russian army to seize Kyiv.

This was announced by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Mykola Zhyrnov in an interview with the Evening Kyiv edition, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Although the enemy suffered damage, the Russian Federation has large resources - both human and technical. We understand: to prepare, the enemy needs time. But we also understand that it did not abandon his goal of taking possession of both the capital and the whole of Ukraine. Currently, the enemy replenishes its losses, accumulates resources and repairs equipment, prepares it for use. Understanding this, we are preparing for all possible scenarios and even the worst - for a repeated attempt to seize Kyiv," Zhyrnov said.

He also expressed the opinion that vulnerable categories of the population can be returned to Kyiv only after the end of the war.

"Although we understand that Kyiv as a political and economic center should live, and a certain part of the inhabitants should return, but today we ask, first of all, women, children, elderly people who have somewhere to live outside the city - not to return, because there is a danger of both air and missile strikes and actions of the enemy's sabotage and reconnaissance groups. And in general, the enemy did not abandon the goal of capturing the capital," said the head of the military administration.

He added that even a decrease in the intensity of hostilities cannot indicate that the danger to citizens has passed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine declares that the Russian military temporarily refused to block and seize Kyiv.