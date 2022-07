The Russian occupiers on Wednesday morning struck one of the districts of Kharkiv, according to preliminary data, 3 people were killed and 1 person was wounded.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Unfortunately, as a result of the morning shelling by the invaders of the Saltivskyi district of Kharkiv, 3 people died, of which a boy of 13 years old, a man and a woman. A woman, 72, was wounded," he wrote.

Profile services are currently operating at hit sites.

Syniehubov once again appealed to the residents of Kharkiv and asked them not to go to the streets of the city unnecessarily and be in shelters and safe places if possible.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of July 15, Russian troops launched missile attacks on the civilian infrastructure of Kharkiv, there were no casualties.