More Than 30 People Injured Due To Rocket Attacks On Kharkiv

It is currently known about 31 people injured as a result of the morning rocket strikes on Kharkiv. Three people were killed. The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov announced this on Telegram.

So, it is reported that it is now known about 31 people injured as a result of the rocket strikes. All were hospitalized in medical institutions.

Among the victims are two children: 4 and 16 years old.

It is also known about 3 citizens killed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during the shelling of Kharkiv on Monday morning, July 11, Russia fired ten missiles at the city.

On the night of Monday, July 11, a Russian rocket hit a six-story residential building in the central part of Kharkiv. As a result of the explosion, a section of the building was completely destroyed. An 86-year-old woman living in an apartment on the 2nd floor was rescued from the rubble by rescuers. There were no casualties or injuries. Emergency rescue operations are currently underway at the scene.

Due to the morning rocket attacks on Kharkiv, a number of tram, bus and trolleybus routes were stopped in the city.