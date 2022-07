Bakanov Believes That Thanks To SSU Work Under His Leadership, Russian Troops Could Not Capture Kyiv

Former head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) Ivan Bakanov believes that thanks to the work of the SBU, Russian troops were unable to capture Kyiv.

The SSU reports about this on its Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Let me remind you, the enemy sought to capture Kyiv and the country in 3 days. And it made a serious bet on its own agency networks, which were supposed to work at the beginning of a full-scale invasion. But at this most critical moment, enemy agents did not work - the SSU built a clear system for their neutralization in advance. And this is also one of the results that indicates the level of work of the special services," said Bakanov.

He also said goodbye to SSU workers.

"I sincerely thank every honest and professional employee of the SSU for their service. I am grateful to the people of Ukraine for their trust during these three years. And I hope that the results of the work of the next heads of the SSU will only be better," he added.

Bakanov emphasized that skeptics of the work of the SSU under his leadership will always be, but noted that for his cadence he managed to detain and declare suspicion to the godfather of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Verkhovna Rada Member Viktor Medvedchuk, launch an investigation where top politicians and leaders of parliamentary factions appear, conduct large-scale and mass expositions of enemy agents in various state bodies, systematically deal with pro-Russian parties, etc.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Ivan Bakanov from the post of head of the Security Service of Ukraine.