The Ukrainian Air Force has shot down a Russian missile in the sky over the Bila Tserkva district of Kyiv region. The head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration Oleksii Kuleba announced this on Telegram on Friday, July 15.

"Attention, tonight in the sky of the Bila Tserkva district, the Air Force of Ukraine shot down an enemy missile. Preliminarily, there are no casualties or destruction. Debris fell into a field. The information is being clarified. The relevant services are working. I urge all residents of Kyiv region to stay in shelters during air alarms. Do not ignore the danger," Kuleba emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 15 in Kremenchuk, Poltava region, there were several explosions after an air raid.

Also, on July 15, several explosions thundered in Dnipro during an air raid.

Also, on July 15, Russian occupation troops launched three missiles at Odesa region, two of which were shot down by air defense.