An effective echeloned missile defense system (air defense) has been created around Kyiv. The commander of the group of forces and means of the defense of Kyiv, ex-governor of Kyiv region Oleksandr Pavliuk announced this in an interview with the Ukrinform state news agency, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"A fairly effective and echeloned air defense system has been created around Kyiv, which is generally capable of protecting the city from air attack weapons and is constantly improving," he said.

At the same time, Pavliuk noted that the likelihood of a breakthrough of the air defense zone in the event of a massive missile strike still exists, so he urged the people of Kyiv and guests of the capital not to lose their vigilance and respond to air alarm signals.

An echeloned air defense system is a system in which far, medium and near radius complexes operate in a single circuit with command centers and radar stations.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Minister of Interior Affairs Denys Monastyrskyi said that Russian airstrikes could hit Kyiv at any time, especially the historical center and the government quarter.

On June 5, the Russian invaders attacked Kyiv with cruise missiles.

In May, the mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, announced that more than EUR 70 million would be required to restore the buildings of Kyiv damaged due to the war. According to him, as a result of Russia's military aggression, a total of 390 buildings were damaged in the capital, of which 222 were apartment buildings.