The invaders will not be able to abruptly transfer hostilities to Kyiv, since the Armed Forces of Ukraine reliably guard the capital, and the corresponding groups of troops have also been created. The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi announced this in a statement during a meeting with the U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink.

"In February-March, battles were fought near Kyiv. However, we managed to organize a reliable defense of the capital and oust enemy troops. Now we are strengthening the defense. To protect the city, appropriate groups of troops have been created. Therefore, an abrupt transfer of hostilities to Kyiv is impossible. Today, the biggest danger for us is missile strikes," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on July 2, Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the Office of the President, said that Ukraine is ready for any scenarios from Belarus.

He also said that the Russian Federation wants to involve the Belarusian army in the war with Ukraine so that Aleksandr Lukashenko's regime loses its resistance, and then absorb and occupy Belarus.

On July 8, Podoliak commented on the statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin that Russia had not yet launched a war against Ukraine.

Also on July 8, Podoliak predicted an imminent turning point in the war with Russia.