In Nova Kakhovka in Kherson region, explosions at military facilities of the Russian Federation are heard again.

Member of the Kherson Regional Council Serhii Khlan announced this on Facebook.

"Nova Kakhovka has many industrial enterprises. Accordingly, there are a large number of warehouses. In particular, this is why the Russians place their ammunition there, hoping that they will be safe," the report said.

Khlan also posted a photo of the explosion in Nova Kakhovka. According to him, the explosion occurred "in the area of the asphalt plant on the bypass."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, explosions were heard in Nova Kakhovka, the Armed Forces hit a large warehouse with ammunition.

On the morning of July 6, the Ukrainian military struck two more points in the rear of the Russian invaders, where ammunition depots of the Russian army were located. The next day, local residents still reported the continuation of detonation.

Heavy explosions were heard in occupied Shakhtarsk in Donetsk region on the night of July 8. According to preliminary data, a fire occurred at the ammunition depot.