The Russian invaders are afraid of Ukrainian artillery, so they move the depots as far as possible from the zone of impact. This was reported by the representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Vadym Skibitskyi, on the air of Apostrophe TV.

He explained that the Ukrainian military attacks the invaders' depots in order to reduce the enemy's resources.

"We understand how the military resources of the Russian Federation are superior to those of Ukraine in all respects. Those reserves that existed since the time of the Soviet Union remained on the territory of Russia," Skibitskyi explained.

According to him, intelligence is trying to detect enemy depots and control points in time to provide coordinates. However, the invaders began to move the depots away from the front line.

"The enemy really assessed this threat and began to move its depots to greater distances from the front line," added the representative of the Defense Intellingence.

This information was also confirmed by the head of the joint coordination press center of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, Nataliya Humeniuk, on the air of the telethon.

"Yes, we have such information that they are looking for such places in order to place them somewhere far away, but I note that we are hitting not only ammunition depots, but also accumulations of equipment. Therefore, there is nothing for them to take away and transport either," Humenyuk emphasized

It will be recalled that the Armed Forces repelled the assault of the invaders in two directions.

Earlier, British intelligence reported that the Russian invaders suffered huge losses among their middle and junior officers during the invasion of Ukraine. Later, this will lead to a decrease in the fighting spirit of the Russian army.

Meanwhile, the invaders were unable to capture the entire Luhansk region, resistance continues.