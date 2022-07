AFU Hit Warehouse Of Invaders In Nova Kakhovka, Dozens Of Killed And Injured

The Armed Forces of Ukraine hit the ammunition depot of the Russian invaders in the occupied Nova Kakhovka. Previously, as a result, there are dozens of killed and injured. This was announced by the speaker of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Serhii Bratchuk in Telegram.

Bratchuk said that as a result of the strike of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the warehouse of the invaders, dozens of invaders were killed and injured.

"Nova Kakhovka in the morning. Preliminary, minus ammo, air defense and several dozen orcs were wounded/killed. Information is being specified," Bratchuk said.

Also, RIA Melitopol reports that after the successful work of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the positions of the Russians at the Kakhovska hydroelectric power station, 44 soldiers were killed.

It is noted that about 70 Russians, air defense and ammunition were in the destroyed position.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Russian invaders have already lost 36,900 soldiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

In the meantime, as of the morning of the 135th day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the invaders are advancing in the direction of Vesela Dolyna, as well as in the area of ​​​​the village of Spirnoe in Donetsk region. Fights continue.