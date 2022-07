The Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed a warehouse of ammunition and fuel and lubricants in the occupied town of Kadiivka in Luhansk region.

The Office of Strategic Communications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Along with the fire of the "warehouse of saltpeter and humanitarian aid” in Nova Kakhovka, in the temporarily occupied Kadiivka, the self-ignition of “not a warehouse of ammunition and fuel and lubricants” also happened. Smoking in undesignated spots is already becoming commonplace," notes the Office of Strategic Communications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 13, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed five warehouses of ammunition of the Russian military.