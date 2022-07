This morning, Russian occupiers shelled Mykolayiv. Over 10 explosions were reported. Mykolayiv City Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych announced this on Telegram.

"More than 10 powerful explosions just thundered in Mykolayiv. The air alert continues! Do not leave your homes and shelters!" said the mayor.

He added that he would provide all the important information later.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, in the morning of June 12, Mykolayiv was shelled. There are victims.

Earlier, City Mayor Sienkevych said that the situation in the city was bad due to constant shelling by the Russians and called on the citizens to evacuate to a safer area.

On June 22, the Russian military hit Mykolayiv with seven rockets.

On June 21, one person was killed and six others were injured in Mykolayiv region as a result of shelling.

In Mykolayiv in the morning of June 21, an industrial object was hit by rocket strikes and the buildings of enterprises were damaged.

On June 18, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Mykolayiv region and held a meeting with the regional leadership.

Earlier, the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck with helicopters a cluster of occupiers in Mykolayiv region.