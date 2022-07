Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi and U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink have discussed the accounting and transparency of military assistance. This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Defense, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We discussed systems of accounting and transparency of military assistance: excluded any leak or uncontrolled use of weapons. In addition, we touched upon the issue of launching systems for the development of logistic accounting of programs together with our partners," the statement said.

They also discussed the protection of the sky of Ukraine from enemy missiles, the situation at sea and the defense of Kyiv.

Reznikov thanked Brink and the American people for strengthening Ukraine's defense capability and noted the effectiveness of Ukrainian soldiers' use of HIMARS systems on the fortifications of Russian occupiers.

Zaluzhnyi informed Brink about the current security situation in the context of repelling Russia's armed aggression, assured the U.S. Ambassador of the reliability of the defense of the capital and emphasized that an abrupt transfer of hostilities to Kyiv is impossible.

According to the report, the parties confirmed further cooperation in ensuring timely and effective solutions to meet the needs of the Ukrainian army and further consolidation of the efforts of the two states to repel Russia's armed aggression.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Member of the U.S. House of Representatives Victoria Spartz appealed to U.S. President Joe Biden to verify possible ties between the head of the Office of President Andrii Yermak and Russia. She also expressed concern about the lack of U.S. control over Ukraine's use of American-handed weapons.

Representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko believes that Spartz's appeal to Biden is an attempt by the congresswoman to "earn herself additional political capital."

Head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak proposed to the Verkhovna Rada to create a commission to control the use of weapons received by Ukraine from international partners.