The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has canceled the procedure for granting permission to citizens of Ukraine, who are on military registration in territorial recruitment and social support centers, to leave their place of residence (place of stay) and sent the document for revision.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In order to prevent further manipulation around this issue, the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine decided to cancel the Procedure (of providing citizens with permits to leave their place of residence) and send it for revision," he wrote.

The Commander-in-Chief stressed that the updated document will be developed on the basis of amendments to the laws of Ukraine and by-laws governing the movement of citizens in martial law.

According to him, the existing legislative framework does not take into account today's realities and does not provide effective mobilization mechanisms.

Zaluzhnyi also stressed that the procedure for issuing permits initially concerned exclusively the internal work of territorial recruitment and social support centers and did not create obligations, restrictions on the rights and freedoms of citizens.

"Despite this, its appearance on the network entailed numerous manipulations, discrepancies and even illegal actions to prevent the movement of citizens, which became the basis for discrediting the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the military-political leadership of the state," he wrote.

The corresponding decision was made following a meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 5, Zaluzhnyi published the procedure for granting appropriate permits to travel outside the place of residence (place of stay), but territorial recruitment and social support centers were not aware that they should issue such permits.

After a wave of indignation of citizens, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed Zaluzhnyi to cancel permits for the movement of persons liable for military service.