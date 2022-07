The Russian invaders bombarded Vinnytsia with Kalibr cruise missiles, launched from a submarine. This was announced by the spokesman of the Air Force Command Yurii Ihnat.

"Today, July 14, around 11 a.m., the Russian occupation forces attacked the center of Vinnytsia with Kalibr cruise missiles from a submarine located in the Black Sea area, 2 missiles were destroyed by the Air Force's anti-aircraft missile forces," he said.

"Civilian objects were hit, this is a square where there were usually many people, where people with children were walking, unfortunately, there are children among the killed, the number of injured is being specified," the spokesman added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a hotline has been opened to search for people who may have been injured as a result of a missile attack on Vinnytsia.

On Thursday, July 14, Russian invaders hit Vinnytsia with missiles. Three hitting was recorded. A fire started at the point of hit.

Also, the head of the National Police Ihor Klymenko said that, according to preliminary data, 3 Russian missiles hit the building with office premises. The Officers' House and nearby residential buildings were also damaged by the blows.