In the Black Sea, the enemy continues to keep 7 Kalibr missile carriers in readiness for missile strikes and continues to exercise control over marine communications in the Sea of ​​Azov.

It is reported by the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"By illegally controlling the Sea of ​​Azov and declaring it closed to civil navigation, the Russian Federation continues to ensure the movement of civilian ships through the waters of the Sea of ​​Azov in its own interests. Movement is carried out with automatic identification systems (AIS) turned off," the statement says.

It is also noted that during the day the passage through the Kerch-Yenikal Strait was made: to the Sea of ​​Azov - 39 ships, of which 15 ships moved from the Bosphorus Strait, to the Black Sea - 31 ships, of which 6 ships continued to move in the direction of the Bosphorus Strait.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, with the liberation of Zmiinyi Island, it became possible to transport agricultural products through the Bystre estuary to the Black Sea.

In addition, Erdogan told Putin that it was time to organize humanitarian corridors in the Black Sea for grain exports.