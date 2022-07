Number Of People Killed As Result Of Russian Attack On Vinnytsia Up To 12

The number of victims of the missile attack on the center of Vinnytsia has increased to 12. It is also known about 25 injured. This is stated in the message of the State Emergency Service, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is reported that it is known about 12 killed people. Earlier it was reported about 8 victims of the Russian airstrike on the city.

Currently, 90 rescuers are working at the site of the hitting.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Thursday, July 14, the Russian invaders hit Vinnytsia with missiles. 3 hitting were recorded. A fire broke out at the scene.

The head of the National Police Ihor Klymenko said that, according to preliminary data, 3 Russian missiles hit the building with office premises.

The Officers' House and nearby residential buildings were also damaged by the blows.

In addition, the head of Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration, Serhii Borzov, told about 4 downed missiles.

Earlier, due to a missile attack on Kharkiv on July 11, more than 30 people were injured. On the night of Monday, July 11, a Russian missile hit a six-story residential building in the central part of Kharkiv. As a result of the explosion, the entrance to the building was completely destroyed. An 86-year-old woman, who lives in an apartment on the 2nd floor, was rescued from the rubble. There were no victims or injured. Currently, emergency and rescue operations are being carried out at the scene.