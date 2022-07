The Iron Dome system, which protects Israel from missiles from the Gaza Strip, will be ineffective in Ukraine. It is made against a large number of low-flying slow missiles of artisanal production. While more advanced and dangerous cruise and ballistic missiles are being fired on Ukraine.

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said this during a business conference on the Forbes platform.

"We, Ukraine, today already have the protection of our sky. It is not perfect, but believe me, we shoot down quite a large number of missiles flying. Enemy planes in our skies no longer fly, because they are afraid and know that we are shooting them down. They use old Kh-22 missiles, Kh-55, and others. The aggressor shoots them from the territory of Russia, from the territory of Belarus, from the waters of the Black and even the Caspian Seas, from the temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea. The enemy is afraid to approach, because we have very professional air forces, and fighters of all types, branches and forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other components of the defense forces masterfully use MANPADS," said Oleksii Reznikov.

According to Reznikov, the Ukrainian air defense system still needs to be improved, but it is already partially coping with the task of protecting Ukraine. At the same time, the Iron Dome technology will not be able to help against Russian missiles.

"We all know the example of Israel defending the sky fairly well. We all know the name Iron Dome, but even it does not protect 100%. Moreover, I was in Israel, communicated with their manufacturers, state-owned enterprises. The Iron Dome is made against low altitude slow missiles with light damage made essentially in garages. The Iron Dome does not protect against cruise and ballistic missiles. There is another air defense system, which is developing in Israel itself and is in the Czech Republic and the United States. Therefore, we need to develop our own air defense/missile defense system or receive it, including from our partners," said the Minister of Defense.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 9, the Russian occupation forces fired six S-300 missiles at Mykolaiv.