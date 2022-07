During a special operation carried out in the occupied territory of Kherson region, 5 Ukrainians were released from captivity.

This is stated in the message of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"During the special operation carried out by the special forces of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region, five citizens of Ukraine who were in captivity of the Russian invaders were released," it says.

A soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a former police officer and three civilians were released.

One of them has a serious military wound.

Now all those released are in the care of the Ukrainian authorities and receive proper medical treatment.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the end of June, during the exchange of prisoners with Russia, Ukraine returned 144 soldiers, including 95 defenders of the Azovstal metallurgical plant (Mariupol, Donetsk region).

Also, the 16-year-old son of the head of Zaporizhzhia region was released from Russian captivity. The invaders kept him for 90 days. Vladyslav was kidnapped on April 8 at the checkpoint of the Russian invaders in Vasylivka, when he and the rest tried to evacuate from Melitopol to Zaporizhzhia.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister - Minister for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk, more than 1,500 Ukrainians who are not military are held captive by Russians.

Earlier in the city of Enerhodar, the invaders released the kidnapped head of the fire department.