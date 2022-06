"At least three journalists from Mariupol are in captivity."

This was announced by the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Pavel Andriushchenko on his page on a social network, according to the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine’s report on Telegram.

“Over 30 lives of journalists have already been claimed by this war. At least three journalists from Mariupol or those who worked in Mariupol are now in captivity,” Pavel Andriushchenko wrote.

On behalf of the "information troops of Mariupol" team, he congratulated the journalists on their professional holiday: "Your information front is no less important than the military or civilian one! Mariupol is sincerely grateful to you for your work!"