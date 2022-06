During the exchange of prisoners with Russia, Ukraine has returned 144 military personnel, including 95 defenders who held the defense at the Azovstal metallurgical plant (Mariupol, Donetsk region).

The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense has announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Another exchange of prisoners was carried out, thanks to which 144 Ukrainian defenders returned home. This is the greatest exchange since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion. Of the 144 released there are 95 defenders of Azovstal. Among them are 43 servicemen of the Azov Regiment,” the message says.

Total released: 59 National Guard fighters; 30 - Naval Forces; 28 - Armed Forces of Ukraine; 17 - State Border Guard Service; 9 - Territorial Defense; 1 - National Police.

Of these, there are 23 officers and 69 servicemen of sergeant and sentry.

The oldest of those released turned 65 years old, the youngest - 19.

Most of the released Ukrainians have severe injuries: gunshot and shrapnel wounds, explosive injuries, burns, fractures, limb amputations.

They all get proper emergency medical and psychological care.

The coordination headquarters continues its work on the return of all captured defenders.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 28, Ukraine returned 16 military and 1 civilian during the exchange of prisoners with Russia.

Earlier, the Head of the Defense Intelligence Kyrylo Budanov said that there would be no big exchange of prisoners and the defenders of Azovstal would be released gradually.