As of April 16, 700 soldiers and more than a thousand civilians, most of them women, are held captive by the Russian invaders.

This was reported by Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk on the air of a telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"More than a thousand civilians are held captive by Russians, more than five hundred are women. We will not exchange the military for civilians, because this is prohibited by the Geneva Convention. We demand that our civilians be released without any conditions. Regarding the number of prisoners, we have approximate parity: we have about 700 of their prisoners of war and they have about 700 of our military," she said.

Vereshchuk stressed that Russia does not comply with the Geneva Convention on the Treatment of Prisoners, exchanges prisoners selectively, not paying attention to the lists submitted by the Ukrainian side.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine returned 22 military and 8 civilians during the exchange of prisoners with Russia on April 14.

On April 9, Ukraine returned 12 military and 14 civilians during an exchange of prisoners with Russia.