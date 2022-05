Ukraine Ready To Exchange All Russian Prisoners For Seriously Wounded Defenders Of Azovstal - Vereshchuk

Ukraine is ready to transfer to Russia all captured Russian military in return for seriously wounded servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who hold the heroic defense on the territory of the Azovstal metallurgical plant in Mariupol.

The Minister for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk announced this on her Telegram channel.

According to her, it is impossible to release the servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine blocked on Azovstal either by diplomatic or military methods.

Also, Russia does not agree to the "extraction" procedure with the export of the Ukrainian military to the territory of a third country.

Therefore, Ukraine offers the Russian side a new exchange option.

"We are taking out our seriously wounded guys from Azovstal along the humanitarian corridor. In return, we give the captured Russians according to the standard rules for the exchange of prisoners of war," Vereshchuk wrote.

She stressed that the above is just a proposal. The parties continue to negotiate.

Recall that today, May 11, the head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, met with the wives of the defenders of Azovstal. The women asked the pontiff to help evacuate their military from Mariupol.

We also wrote that on May 10, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that Russia was blocking all proposed options for the evacuation of the Ukrainian military from Azovstal.

Earlier, the soldiers of the Azov Regiment showed under what conditions the seriously wounded Ukrainian military are forced to be in the basements of the Azovstal plant.