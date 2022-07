Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree on a simplified procedure for obtaining Russian citizenship for all residents of Ukraine. Russian Interfax agency reported this with reference to the portal of legal information on Monday, July 11.

"In accordance with the new procedure, citizens of Ukraine, the DPR and LPR and stateless persons permanently residing in the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic, the Luhansk People's Republic or Ukraine can apply for simplified citizenship," it was reported.

Also, these citizens can apply for admission to citizenship of the Russian Federation in a simplified manner if they have a migration card.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 10, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova said that Russia was forcing deported Ukrainians to write applications for admission to Russian citizenship and had already begun to issue passports.

On May 25, Russian President Putin signed a decree on the simplified acquisition of Russian citizenship for residents of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions of Ukraine.

On May 30, Putin signed a decree on the acquisition in a simplified manner of Russian citizenship by orphans from the unrecognized Donetsk and Luhansk "people's republics," as well as the rest of Ukraine.