Member of the U.S. House of Representatives Victoria Spartz said that Ukrainians behave as if there is no war in their country.

She said this in an interview with European Pravda, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Representative said that six or seven times she was in Ukraine and tried to solve some issues at an unofficial level, without raising a fuss, but allegedly in Ukraine everyone is pointing fingers.

Spartz noted that when she asked why problems were not being solved in Ukraine, her people told her that because of the head of the Office of President Andrii Yermak.

"The problem is that your country is not preparing for war, not doing the right things, and that worries me a lot. If this person (Yermak) is not a source of problems, then you need to look at what is next, why these problems are happening. Because now you have the wrong thing going on. You are not preparing for war. You even act like you don't have a war! You don't understand that you have the biggest war after World War II!" the Representative emphasized.

Spartz said that Ukrainians expect the West to do everything for them and continue to live as usual.

"You're still waiting for the West to do everything. People are sitting in restaurants in Kyiv, as if you no longer have a war, because the war went east. If you have such a big war, then the whole industry, all your people should work on it," the Representative said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko believes that Spartz's appeal to U.S. President Joe Biden about checking possible ties between the head of the Office of President Andrii Yermak and Russia is an attempt by the Representative to "earn her additional political capital."