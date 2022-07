The Suwalki Gap is an important place not only for Poland and Lithuania, but also for NATO. It is reported by polsatnews.pl.

"It separates the Kaliningrad region, this exclave of the Russian Federation from Belarus. There is no need to hide, it is for this reason that it is specially protected by the armed forces of the North Atlantic Alliance," said Polish President Andrzej Duda.

He also commented on how safe the site is for today.

"We decided to come here to show it's safe here. It is safe precisely thanks to what you are observing with us today - the daily, calm, but absolutely vigilant service of Polish, Lithuanian and NATO soldiers," he added.

He also stressed that NATO allies, in the event of a threat, will be ready to strengthen the group from 40,000 to 300,000 military.

Meanwhile, the Russian Federation claimed it will strike London if the blockade of Kaliningrad leads to a third world war.

Also, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia accused the United States of pressure on Lithuania, allegedly as a result of which the country banned the import of sanctioned goods from the mainland of the Russian Federation to Kaliningrad.

On June 21, Lithuania extended restrictions on the transportation of sanctioned goods to Kaliningrad and on freight road transit.

On June 21, Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Nikolai Patrushev threatened Lithuania over the ban on the transit of Russian goods.