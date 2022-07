The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has completed negotiations on the accession of Finland and Sweden. Both countries reaffirmed their willingness and ability to fulfill commitments and promises related to Alliance membership.

This is stated in a message on the official website of the Alliance.

Negotiations were held between NATO officials and representatives of Finland and Sweden. The Finnish delegation was led by Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, while the Swedish delegation was led by Foreign Minister Ann Linde.

The meetings for each country were chaired by the NATO Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs and Security Policy, Bettina Cadenbach.

It is reported that tomorrow, July 5, NATO Allies are due to sign the Accession Protocols for Finland and Sweden. After that, the protocols will be sent to all countries of the Alliance for the ratification procedure.

Recall, on June 29, the North Atlantic Alliance officially invited Sweden and Finland to become members of NATO.

The day before, on June 28, Turkey agreed to support the accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO. The Turkish side was the only one who for some time opposed the accession of the Scandinavian countries to the Alliance.

Finland and Sweden remained neutral and non-aligned for many years, but decided to join NATO some time after Russia launched a full-scale war against Ukraine.